Fulton County is still counting absentee ballots following Election Day delays and confusion.
Fulton County experienced delays in counting absentee ballots Nov. 3, due in part to a water pipe leak at State Farm Arena. The delay caused confusion on whether employees stayed to count votes and were sent home. According to Fulton County Registration and Elections Director Richard Barron, employees who worked 18 hours Tuesday were sent home, leaving all but five people to count remaining votes. Barron said employees statewide stopped counting at 2 a.m.
The county says larger team continued that work starting at 8:30 a.m. today. Last night, 74,000 absentee ballots were tabulated included in reported results. There are approximately 42,400 to be opened, scanned and adjudicated today.
“52 to 54,000 ballots in Dekalb county, 74,000 Fulton county absentees, 43,000 early votes in Fulton county, and 7,000 Forsythe county votes still need to be counted,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.
As of 1 p.m., Fulton says around 25,000 ballots have been scanned and are awaiting adjudication. An adjudication review panel will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Fulton County Election Preparation Center, 1365 English Street, Atlanta 30318.
"We remain committed to ensuring that every vote is counted," Fulton County stated in a news release. "Work will continue until completed."
Barron told reporters he expects absentee ballots to be counted by 9 p.m. Nov. 4.
