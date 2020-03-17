The Fulton County School System is taking steps to ease the struggles of remote school cancellations, including purchasing additional technology for students.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney utilized around $ 1.5 million in SPLOST funding designated for technology to purchase 3,000 additional devices as a short-term solution for students to have access during this unexpected time away from classrooms.
The Superintendent and Board also discussed the implementation of the meal and device distribution executed over the last few days. As the Board brought questions and shared input they have received from the community, Looney pledged to review the programs continuously and make adjustments.
The school system is considering the appropriate time to reopen, whether that is March 31 or later. In consultation with public health officials and considering Spring Break is scheduled for the week of April 6 through 10, FCS is considering the option of remaining closed until Monday, April 13.
Therefore, the county's remote learning options will continue as a critical way for students to stay engaged while they are away from school.
"We appreciate the diligence of our teachers and families who are adjusting to this learning shift," the schools system said in a statement.
State Superintendent Richard Woods has also postponed mandated testing, including Georgia Milestones and the CCRPI. Staff evaluations and Climate Star ratings are also postponed.
Below is the complete list of items suspended by the Georgia Department of Education:
- State assessment window/administration (including Georgia Milestones EOGs and EOCs, the Georgia Alternate Assessment/GAA 2.0, and all other required testing
- Teacher and leader evaluation (TKES/LKES) requirements and reporting
- State-level attendance-related consequences (including CCRPI, TKES/LKES, School Climate Star Rating, and make-up day requirements)
Throughout the school district, students and teachers have been involved in Remote Learning using both online platforms and printed packets. In earlier elementary grades, students are working on printed paper packets while middle and high school students, using the ClassLink program, are logging into iReady to do English/Language and mathematics assignments. On the administrative side, teachers, school leadership and central office staff are using Microsoft Teams for meetings and to collaborate on work.
On the first day of Remote Learning, there school system says there were more than 70,500 log-ins to ClassLink, and over 43,000 logins to iReady. The Remote Learning website, www.fultonschools.org./RemoteLearning has resource guides available as well as the Remote Learning Hotline number, 470-254-2300.
Parents who wish to see report cards for the first 12 weeks of second semester can view them via our Infinite Campus parent portal. Parents who do not have an account are asked to check to see if they have received an email on Monday with instructions to create an account or ask their student to log into Campus Student via ClassLink to access report cards.
Meal distribution continues at six sites in Fulton. Families are invited to pick up food this week on Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
