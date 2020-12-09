Fulton County Schools is providing a temporary pay incentive to substitutes.
The incentive started Dec. 1 and will expire May 31, 2021. The Fulton County School Board approved an additional $600,000 to the FY 2021 budget to provide substitutes with the pay increase.
According to a document posted to the district’s website, due to the outbreak, on top of regular absences, teacher absences have increased by about six to seven in most of its schools, causing a higher demand for substitute teachers. Because many substitutes, especially the retired and older ones, are not willing to work because of COVID-19 worries, which is a national problem.
To recruit needed substitutes, the school system has established an incentive plan that raises the daily pay rate while also expanding the number of days, from 17 to 20, that a substitute can work each month.
The daily pay rate for a paraprofessional, clinic or clerical substitute will increase from $80 to $100. Substitute teacher rates will increase from $100 to $175 daily, and long-term substitute teacher assignments will increase from $120 to $200 daily.
Additionally, FCS will pay $75 to quarantined individuals who are substituting in the teacher role only. This is a one-time incentive. The quarantine must result from direct contact with a positive COVID-19 staff member or student while substituting on an FCS campus. An FCS COVID-19 Response Team nurse must direct the quarantine.
Northside Neighbor editor and reporter Everett Catts contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.