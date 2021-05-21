Beginning Tuesday, June 1, masks will be strongly recommended for students, staff and visitors, but not required at Fulton County Schools’ facilities.
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance was issued to allow vaccinated individuals to go without masks, the school system says it has become impractical for it to differentiate between those who have been vaccinated or not.
However, FCS have been encouraging staff to become vaccinated and report of the 8,600 employees who have completed its survey, 80% have received the vaccination.
"We are pleased to see the increasing number of staff, students, and community members who have received the vaccination, and the continued data trends indicating COVID numbers are declining in our community," FCS said in a statement.
"The cautious, measured approach FCS has undertaken throughout the school year has allowed us to provide in-person instruction with the least disruption possible," FCS wrote. "We plan to continue with this approach as we move into summer learning and the new 2021-22 school year in August."
FCS said it will continue to monitor and consult with public health officials and make adjustments if needed.
