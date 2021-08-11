Fulton County Schools is now requiring masks in all schools beginning Aug. 12.
As of Aug. 11, there has been a significant increase in cases across the county. All cities within the Fulton County Schools jurisdiction are now above 100 per 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases. According to the new data, all cities are being identified as high community spread by public health officials.
The requirement to wear a mask indoors is now extended to all schools, including the schools and facilities within Johns Creek. In addition, after receiving additional guidance from the FCBOH and Georgia Department of Public Health, Fulton County Schools is updating the district’s notice for students who have had direct exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual.
Per the Aug. 2, GaDPH Administrative Order, all persons with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, or those who have had direct contact with an individual residing in the same household with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, are required to isolate or quarantine in accordance with GaDPH guidelines.
For more information on quarantine guidelines, please visit the GADPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov/contact.
As authorized in the GaDPH order, Fulton County Schools is electing to allow for exemptions from state quarantine requirements to minimize disruption to instruction:
“6. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on quarantine remains the safest way to protect teachers and students from the spread of COVID-19. However, recognizing the importance of in-person learning, schools may elect to adhere to different quarantine requirements as developed by the local school district to facilitate in-person learning. Individuals subject to quarantine may only adhere to such different quarantine requirements as long as the point of exposure occurred in the school setting and as long as they remain asymptomatic.” (pg. 5, GaPDH Aug. 2, 2021 Administrative Order)
Therefore, FCS students and staff who have had a direct exposure to COVID-19 while attending school or participating in school activities may be exempt from quarantine to attend school, providing they remain symptom-free, wear a mask, and do not test positive for COVID-19.
If a student exhibits COVID-19 symptoms, they should not attend school.
This is a rapidly changing story. For up to date information, visit our website at www.neighbornewsonline.com.
