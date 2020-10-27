Fulton County School has closed Hembree Springs Elementary due to three or more positive COVID-19 cases.
Fulton County Schools announced the closure via Facebook, saying the school has met Level 2 criteria in the School Closing Matrix. At Level 2, at least three students and/or staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The school will be disinfected and the individuals isolated.
"Following the FCS Closing Matrix, we have met the criteria of a Level 2 at Hembree Springs Elementary School, and in consultation with Fulton County Board of Health, we are closing the school campus for 72 hours to allow for contact tracing and to clean facilities," FCS wrote in its Facebook post.
All students and teachers will be in remote learning on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The school system anticipates school reopening on Friday, Oct. 30, for face-to-face instruction. Those who will need to quarantine for longer will be notified directly by FCS.
"We anticipate that additional cases may occur," FCS said. "We are following the process we had laid out to address these with a localized approach to closure. The district continues to operate with face-to-face and remote learning instruction across the county and students will continue to learn."
The school systems has acknowledged it will face more cases and says they are "committed to following the process we have outlined to keep our students and staff safe and limit disruption to learning."
However, since fully reopening the district on Oct. 14, Hembree Spring Elementary is the third school to close due to COVID-19 cases. Benjamin Banneker High School in College Park closed Oct. 16 and Cambridge High School closed Oct. 19.
From Oct. 12 through Oct. 25, FCS had 70 positive COVID-19 cases and 724 students and staff quarantined. The number of cases increased from Oct. 5 through Oct. 18, where the district saw 59 positive cases of COVID-29 and 489 students and staff quarantined. Fulton County says the Cambridge's numbers from that time frame are an estimate, as they have no yet completed contact tracing.
FCS asks parents and guardians to please follow public health guidance and do not send your child to school or report to work if you are sick or symptomatic. Please submit a COVID-19 Report if your student fits into one or more of the following categories:
- Has tested Positive for COVID-19 in the past 15 days
- Currently waiting for the results of a test for COVID-19
- Has been in close contact (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes) in the past 15 days with someone diagnosed with COVID-19
To submit a report, visit fultonschools.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6hWlX46FNk8pNlz.
