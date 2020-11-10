Fulton County's Mobile Career Center bus will roll into Roswell beginning Nov. 17.
The Mobile Career Center is a service of WorkSource Fulton, which serves more than 10,000 Fulton County residents each year, providing job training, career advisement, and job search support in an effort to connect job seekers with in-demand careers. WorkSource staff will be providing help with resumes and interview skills, as well as providing guidance to help residents in their job search.
The Mobile Career Center provides virtual service offerings that are typically offered from Fulton County’s two physical One-Stop Career Centers. While both One-Stop Centers are closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, WorkSource Fulton can provide these same services on-site by utilizing the Mobile Career Center to meet Fulton residents in their communities and provide the same level of access to career services and support.
The Mobile Career Center offers Wi-Fi, computer stations, and printing capabilities to provide workforce services remotely, and in adherence with social distance guidelines to protect both Fulton County residents and workforce staff. The Mobile Career Center can be used to assist unemployed or underemployed individuals who may have been impacted by COVID-19 to return to the labor force and provide services and programs that may have been inaccessible due to closures.
The bus will visit City Hall at 38 Hill Street Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 2. On Thursday, Nov. 19, and Wednesday, Dec. 9, the mobile Career Center will be at East Roswell Park at 9000 Fouts Road. The bus will also visit Hembree Park at 850 Hembree Road on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The bus will be available at the locations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
