The Fulton County Library System is offering online resources and activities while its physical locations remain closed to due COVID-19.
Library staff is online and ready to answer questions, troubleshoot issues with library cards, answer questions about digital services Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the Ask A Librarian service at https://afpls.libanswers.com/.
All library cards due to expire during the closure have been automatically extended. Patrons should be able to proceed as usual with their online checkouts, downloads, etc.
The library system is also asking patrons to not return library books. Checkouts have been extended and no fines will be issued during this time. All items currently on hold, will remain on hold until the library reopens. Holds will not expire during the closure period.
While all cards, due dates and holds have been extended, patrons may continue to receive automated messages from the system. Please disregard any "due date notices" until libraries reopen to the public.
Any cards that were “suspended” or “blocked” due to overdue fines, have been restored until the library reopens. Fines can be paid in person once the libraries reopen.
Residents who do not currently have a library card can apply for one online and have a temporary library card issued on the library website at www.fulcolibrary.org under the header “services.” The card will allow access to one of our most popular digital resources, OverDrive, as well as the Libby app for downloading of ebooks and audiobooks.
All recently “expired” or “expiring soon” library cards have automatically been extended to allow full access to library resources for patrons.
Even though the libraries are closed, Fulton County Library System is inviting patrons to participate in virtual events.
Fulton County Library staff is hosting a special storytime, Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. on Facebook and listen to special stories with your little ones, while they are home from school, daycare or just in need of some mid-morning fun! Follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to tune in.
The Library has also officially kicked off the Big Library Read (one week early) for readers ages 16 and up. Library patrons are encouraged to download "Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic" via OverDrive (or the Libby app) and read/listen to this title. Readers can then login to Beanstack at https://fultoncounty.beanstack.org/ to complete some activities, including writing a review of the book.
The Big Library Read is known as the first global ebook club and is a great way for adults to engage with readers from around the world. More information about the Big Library Read is available here: https://biglibraryread.com/.
Readers can also begin the library's “Spring Into Reading” activity, also available on Beanstack (https://fultoncounty.beanstack.org/). Readers of all ages are encouraged to read and log three books and write reviews of those books to complete the program.
Any additional questions can be answered by the Ask A Librarian staff with at https://afpls.libanswers.com/.
