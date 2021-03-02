Fulton County Government has launched the application period for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program to aid eligible households in need of rental and utility assistance.
Fulton County was awarded the $18 million federal funding for this program through the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Through this program, qualifying Fulton County residents outside the City of Atlanta may apply for temporary rental and utility assistance to cover eligible expenses including rent, delinquent rent, past due gas, water and electrical utilities incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a direct result of COVID-19 many Fulton County residents have lost their jobs and are having problems paying their monthly rent and utilities," Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts said. "Fulton County’s COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program will allow us to offer tangible help to tenants at risk of homelessness. Our team is prepared to assist residents and get dollars into the community. We are closely monitoring legislation in Congress that could allow us to serve even more residents.”
Qualifying applicants may receive up to $1,300 per month in rental assistance and up to $200 per month in past due utilities for a period of up to six months.
To qualify for help with paying rent or utilities, households must be at or below 80% of the area median income as well as meet other criteria. Per federal guidelines, Fulton County will prioritize applications for households at or below 50% of the area median income level, and households where one or more members are currently unemployed and have been for at least 90 days.
“This relief program is critical in preventing evictions for Fulton County residents as they deal with the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fulton County Chief Operating Officer Anna Roach said. “I urge residents to act quickly as they seek help with paying their monthly rent and utilities. No one should be at risk of losing their home.”
Anyone interested in applying for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program should gather the necessary supporting documentation now, in preparation for March 1. Owners and landlords are also encouraged to apply on behalf of eligible tenants, who must co-sign the application.
Documentation requirements for tenants include:
- Valid photo ID for applicant
- Contact information including email and phone number
- Wage statement or signed declaration
- Copy of the Lease Agreement or documentation of payments made
- Eviction notice or dispossessory (if applicable)
- Past due Water, Gas, or Electrical utility notice(s)
- Documentation of unemployment or loss of income since March 2020
- Documentation of any previous rental assistance received since March 2020
- Any other documentation that indicates risk of homelessness
- Documentation requirements for landlords include:
- Contact information including your email and phone number
- Social Security number, tax identification number, or DUNS number
- Completed and signed IRS W-9 form
- Business License
- Lease Agreement
Payments will be made directly to landlords and utility companies.
Beginning March 1, applicants go to www.fultoncountyga.gov/renthelp to access the application. Applicants may also contact the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Call Center at 833-716-2223 to speak to a live agent.
Representatives will be available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to assist callers with completing their applications. Residents will also be able to drop off their applications at the Fulton County Government Center, Information Desk, 141 Pryor Street, SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.
