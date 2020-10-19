Fulton County Schools has closed Cambridge High School and Benjamin Banneker High School just days after the county reopened all schools for face-to-face learning.
Parents were alerted via email Monday afternoon that Cambridge High School will be closed for disinfecting from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22. The county "anticipates" students will return to face-face instruction by Friday, Oct. 23.
"We anticipate that additional cases may occur," FCS spokesperson Brian Noyes said. "We are following the process we had laid out to address these with a localized approach to closure. The district continues to operate with face-to-face and remote learning instruction across the county and students will continue to learn."
Cambridge limited students' movements around the campus and released them from school early. Individuals who need to quarantine will be contacted privately by the school system. Noyes said there are a couple of positive cases, but he is unable to confirm how many until the county conducts contract tracing.
Fulton County Schools fully reopened its campuses for face-to-face learning Oct. 14. Just two days later, Benjamin Banneker High School in College Park closed due to COVID-19 cases. The school reopened Oct. 19. According to FCS, its 105 other schools were operating normally.
"We fully acknowledge there are going to be cases from time-to-time that will require us to act, Noyes said. "We are committed to following the process we have outlined to keep our students and staff safe and limit disruption to learning."
School closings are being decided via FCS's School Closing Matrix. Noyes said the cases at Cambridge have met the criteria for Level 2 — including three or more students and staff testing positive for the coronavirus.
The school system is asking families to follow public health guidance and do not send their child to school or report to work if they are sick or symptomatic.
Parents are asked to submit a COVID-19 Report if their student fits into one or more of the following categories:
a) Has tested Positive for COVID-19 in the past 15 days
b) Currently waiting for the results of a test for COVID-19
c) Has been in close contact (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes) in the past 15 days with someone diagnosed with COVID-19
Parents can submit the report at fultonschools.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6hWlX46FNk8pNlz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.