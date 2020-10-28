Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections chairperson Mary Carole Cooney says the county is more than ready to handle Election Day.
Fulton County has faced scrutiny for its long voting lines, but Cooney claims they are prepared for an influx of voters. During the June 9 primary, voters reported long wait times — some as long as eight hours — and numerous technical difficulties. Fulton County extended voting hours until 9 p.m. after the new voting machines malfunctioned and increased wait times.
"We have looked at the gigantic changes that have taken place this year in the pandemic to figure out how we can get everyone qualified to vote who wants to vote and to cast their ballot with a minimum of inconvenience," Cooney said.
Over 3,000 employees will be working on Election Day in Fulton County alone. Unlike last election, State Farm Arena is serving as an early voting location until Oct. 30. According to the Secretary of State's Office, more than 3 million Georgians have voted early so far — around 40% of the state's 7.5 million voters.
"That has meant that we were able to put instead of 4 or 5 voting machines in a particular church or library, we have 300 of those machines in State Farm Arena and trained staff at State Farm Arena to help voters move through," Cooney said.
Fulton has also set up more than 30 drop boxes for absentee ballots, added more than 30 additional early voting locations, two voter recreation buses and 3 to 4 outreach locations marketed to college students and older adults. The absentee ballot boxes are monitored 24/7 and emptied every night at 7 p.m.
Fulton County will have more than 250 polling locations Nov. 3, up from 164 during the June 9 primary. According to Georgia Public Broadcasting/ProPublica, around two-thirds of the polling places that had to stay open late for the June primary to accommodate waiting voters were in majority-Black neighborhoods, even though they made up only about one-third of the state's polling places.
"I think we've made every effort to make sure these voters are taken care of," Cooney said. "We have done everything we can but we have to rely on the voters to have a plan and the plan is to look to see where and when will be convenient to vote."
Fulton County created the Fulton County Voter App, which allows voters to see early polling locations, sample ballots, key dates to remember, election results and more. The county also launched a website that allows voters to view poll wait times at fulcogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6ec69e7c9eb84b31865fb2a71f4ba667.
Police officers will be present at all polling places. Anyone who experiences intimidation at the polls should alert the officers.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. To find your polling location, visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/registration-and-elections/find-my-polling-site.
