From The Earth Brewing Company's Azalea Park Beer Garden is returning to the Chattahoochee River May 21 following a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
In June of 2020, during the height of the shutdown, From The Earth Brewing Company owner Tim Stevens announced they would be shutting down the Beer Garden on the River after just one month in operation.
As local government and businesses were still trying to navigate the ever-changing difficulties of the pandemic, the city of Roswell made the decision to suspend all Special Event permits indefinitely.
“Although we understood and supported the decision, it was a difficult position for us," Stevens said. "We invested in our mobile kitchen food truck and hired new staff for the beer garden."
Flash forward to May of 2021, From The Earth has partnered with Nantahala Outdoor Center to launch the Azalea Park Beer Garden.
“We are ecstatic to get back out on the river and provide a safe, social gathering place for locals on the picturesque Chattahoochee River,” Stevens said.
The new Beer Garden, which is adjacent to last years short-lived location, will feature live music, a regular rotation of food trucks, yard games, outdoor activities and of course, From The Earth beer along with a wide array of wines. Additionally, they plan to host pop-up events and fundraisers with other local Roswell businesses and charities.
The Azalea Park Beer Garden at 203 Azalea Drive in Roswell is family-friendly and will operate Thursdays 4 p.m. to dusk and Fridays through Sunday starting at 2 p.m. until dusk. Dogs on a leash are welcome. Plans are in place for the Beer Garden to run through Labor Day weekend.
“After a long and arduous 12 months, we hope the community will come out and enjoy this new feature Roswell has to offer in the beautiful backdrop of the ’Hooch,'" Stevens said.
(0) comments
