Twelve high school football teams will take the field Labor Day weekend to play in the 2019 Annual Atlanta Freedom Bowl Aug. 29 through Aug. 31.
The Freedom Bowl brings together 12 top high school football teams over Labor Day Weekend to compete in six games over two days at Milton High School. The event encompasses over 800 players and 200 coaches to promote high school football and player development. The Freedom Bowl also educates student athletes, coaches, their families and fans on true heroism and to support those who serve and protect our nation.
The 2019 Freedom Bowl’s participating high school teams include: Alpharetta (Alpharetta, Georgia), Bishop Sycamore (Columbus, Ohio), Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tennessee), Clearwater Central Catholic (Clearwater, Florida), Cocoa (Cocoa, Florida), Daytona Mainland (Daytona, Florida), Hoover (Hoover, Alabama), Milton (Milton, Georgia), Pickerington (Pickerington, Ohio), UMS-Wright (Mobile, Alabama), Western (Davie, Florida) and Winter Park (Winter Park, Florida).
The weekend’s games will consist of six marquee match ups with the winner of each game earning a coveted Freedom Bowl Championship trophy.
“The Freedom Bowl brings top-level high school football to one location and provides much more than just football competition,” Freedom Bowl Founder David Menard said. “Utilizing this amazing platform will also inspire and educate our youth about what the men and women of our armed forces sacrifice to protect our freedom.”
The Freedom Bowl platform aims to raise awareness while educating and inspiring participants on character, leadership and teamwork skills on and off the field.
The Freedom Bowl is projected to attract not only the players but parents and football fans alike. The three-day event will draw participants to Alpharetta’s 26 hotels, more than 200 restaurants, over 250 shops and endless entertainment options.
“What an amazing opportunity for these top-ranked high school football teams from all over the country to travel to Alpharetta to compete in the Freedom Bowl,” president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau Janet Rodgers said. “Not only is it an incredible experience for the teams but it also provides visitors and residents a chance to watch some high-level competitive football over Labor Day Weekend.”
Freedom Bowl tickets can be purchased online here in advance or by mobile payment only at the gate. Parking is $5 and general admission is $15. Children ages 5 and under are free. The Freedom Bowl hours are from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Visitors can book their hotel and start planning a Labor Day weekend getaway packed with Freedom Bowl action as well as awesome Alpharetta events and activities. For the best Alpharetta hotel rates, go to https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/stay/. The full game schedule can be found at https://www.thefreedombowl.net/.
