The Wire and Wood Music Festival is returning to downtown Alpharetta for its eighth year with four-time Grammy nominee Ruthie Foster and Americana band Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors.
The free festival will showcase more than 30 performances by singer-songwriters representing a variety of music genres on more than six outdoor stages throughout the Downtown Alpharetta area from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9. In addition to music, festival goers can enjoy food from local restaurants and food trucks.
The 2021 event will feature six stages across Downtown Alpharetta including Milton Avenue, Town Green and Brooke Street Park. Additional stages located inside downtown businesses participating in the city’s Music Match initiative will also feature local talent, supporting the city’s efforts to become Alpharetta Music City.
Foster will headline the Oct. 8 performance. Hailing from a small town in Texas, the vocal powerhouse has been described by Rolling Stone as “pure magic to watch and hear." Drawing influence from legendary acts like Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin, Foster developed a unique sound unable to be contained within a single genre.
During her service in the U.S. Navy, Foster sang for the Navy’s band Pride. It was here that her love of performing became apparent. After leaving the service, Foster solidified her place as an up-and-coming singer-songwriter with ten albums including her latest album “Live at the Paramount”, released in May of 2020. As Foster wraps her oh-so-malleable, impeccably nuanced voice around each song, the wisdom of her selections, the strength of each arrangement, their near-seamless flow and the outstanding talent of her band converge into yet another reminder that Foster’s artistry really is in a league of its own.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, an Americana act hailing from Nashville, will headline the festival on Saturday night, Oct. 9. Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors have developed their sound through extensive touring, performing alongside Amos Lee, Willie Nelson, John Hiatt, Needtobreathe, Don Henley and more. Their most recent album, “Dragons”, is the most collaborative to date and features artists and songwriters including Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, Sean McConnell, The Lone Bellow and Ellie Holcomb.
The success of “Dragons” led to a career spanning feature in which Rolling Stone declared Holcomb as “One of Americana’s most popular stars.” Holcomb has traveled the globe with a catalog of vibrant, honest songs that explore the full range of American roots music.
“The Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival is a signature event for the city and a terrific way for nationally recognized singer-songwriters to share the stories behind their songs while also showcasing Alpharetta’s vibrant music scene,” President and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau Janet Rodgers said. “With the event taking place over two weekend days, it gives visitors another reason to enjoy the festival plus all the awesome things to see and do in Alpharetta. It is the perfect fall music getaway!”
The event is rain or shine. Parking is available at the City Hall parking deck (2 Park Plaza), Roswell Street lot (45 Roswell Street), and the new parking deck (90 Milton Avenue) accessible via the Roswell Street lot.
