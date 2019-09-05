Four people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left two men died and another injured at Roswell Pointe Condominiums, police say.
Roswell officers responded to a shooting at 3013 Lake Pointe Circle on Aug. 28, at approximately 1:30 a.m. The 911 caller stated that he and two other males within the residence had been shot. Emergency personnel responded, one male was found to be deceased and two others were transported to the hospital. At the hospital, a second victim died from his injuries.
The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Elijah Weems of McDonough, and 19-year-old Letreyveonn Wise of Sandy Springs. Wise is believed to have perpetrated the robbery and was killed by his accomplices during the struggle that ensued.
The following suspects have been arrested in connection with this case:
Jayson Michael Harris, a 21-year-old from Norcross, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
Paris Terrell Holland, a 27-year-old from Roswell, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
Alyssa Katherine Locke, a 19-year-old from Atlanta, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
Ramsey Elisabeth Pack, a 19-year-old from Milton, has been arrested and charged with two counts of Murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
“This case was solved through hard work by the men and women of the Roswell Police Department and several of our law enforcement partners," Chief of Police James Conroy said. "This collaboration sends a strong message that violent crime will not be tolerated in the City of Roswell. I thank our officers, detectives and law enforcement partners for their dedication and support in bringing swift resolution to this case.”
The above information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and analyze forensic evidence.
