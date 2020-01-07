The city of Milton has selected former CNN editor and producer Greg Botelho to serve as its new Communications Director following a nation-wide search.
Botelho is an accomplished communications professional, with more than 20 years of experience at top media outlets. His credits include roles as producer and editor for CNN Digital's news division in New York, Washington, and, for much of his career, in Atlanta.
Most recently, he worked as a Newsdesk Editor out of CNN Center, producing breaking news stories and regularly supervising a team of writers and editors. Botelho crafted hundreds of CNN.com stories on a diverse range of topics — from natural disasters to terrorist attacks to mass shootings to diplomatic crises — while communicating and coordinating with network correspondents, managers and producers around the world.
"I am thrilled to join the City of Milton's team, fulfilling a dream of entering public service in one of Georgia's best communities to live, work, and play," Botelho said. "In particular, I am looking forward to connecting with Milton's greatest asset - its highly engaged, passionate citizenry. Together with my fellow talented, dedicated public servants, we can work toward achieving the City's potential."
After covering sports at two weekly newspapers as a high schooler in southeastern Massachusetts, Botelho rose to become Editor-in-Chief of the Harvard Independent while an undergraduate at Harvard University. He attained his bachelor's in history at Harvard, graduating magna cum laude, then went on to earn his master's degree in public policy from Georgetown University.
Botelho worked as a sports and news reporter at the Providence Journal, immersing himself in schools and communities around Rhode Island's Blackstone Valley. He later managed the news staff at The Patriot Ledger, which won New England Newspaper of the Year honors in two out of his three years as City Editor. Botelho spent the bulk of his career at CNN, where he routinely wrote two to seven stories per day read by millions worldwide.
Several of his pieces contributed to CNN earning prestigious Peabody Awards - in 2011 on the Arab Spring, in 2012 on the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapping, and in 2014 on the Syrian conflict. Botelho also has experience conceiving story ideas, managing projects, working with layout editors, and consulting on graphic and web design. He is also an aspiring author having penned three books, in addition to editing a Let's Go travel guide. Botelho lives in Roswell with his wife and four daughters.
"We're fortunate to have attracted someone with Greg Botelho's vast experience to our team," City Manager Steven Krokoff said. "Greg quickly differentiated himself from the more than 150 applicants, and I am confident that his experience, only rivaled by his energy and jovial personality, will help Milton achieve its vision."
Botelho will lead the city's Communications and Engagement Department, with its staff of two full-time and two part-time members. His responsibilities will include maintaining effective communications, working closely with citizens and government members, as well as overseeing Milton events. He can be reached at greg.botelho@cityofmiltonga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.