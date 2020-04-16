A new sports experience restaurant, the Fairway Social, is coming to Alpharetta's city center district.
Located in Alpharetta’s city center district, Fairway Social is well-positioned for fun-seeking patrons, both walk-up and arriving by car, at 240 South Main Street.
The 11,000 square foot entertainment destination will be located in The Maxwell, a mixed-use development at the northeast corner of South Main Street and Devore Road. A total of 44,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office at The Maxwell will be complemented with 138 residential units.
Located along the Alpha Loop, Fairway Social will feature golf simulators that allow guests to travel and play through the world’s most famous golf courses. Guests can also play on California’s Pebble Beach or Georgia’s Sea Island.
“Fairway Social will provide a lively destination for friendly competition for all ages,” Founder of Sports Community Consultants Neal Freeman said. “Our desire is to create the most ridiculously fun destination possible.”
The sports eatery will also have an outdoor putting course, known as “The Back Nine,” elevated uptown bar bites with a Georgia golf flair, drinks and a rooftop patio bar – accentuated by weekend live music, will all come together to create a novel concept.
“The Back Nine,” will feature a unique concept Freeman created called Cro-Goä. It provides an opportunity for players to design their own putting experience using a modified croquet mallet, a light-weight, oversized putting ball and croquet wickets.
"Once we clear the current ‘stay home’ situation in our country, people will be eager to get out and go to nearby places for affordable fun," Freeman said. "We are working hard to ensure that a fresh approach to friendly rivalry under the concept umbrella of sports, is born in downtown Alpharetta, this year, creating more than a dozen new jobs in the restaurant and entertainment category.”
A total of 7 sports simulators will offer virtual golfing on 80+ notable courses as well as provide simulated games for baseball, football, soccer, lacrosse, hockey, cricket and zombie dodgeball. The Back Nine will feature 9 customizable holes on synthetic turf with synthetic sand traps, bridges over “J’s Creek” and putting challenges amidst lush azalea- laden landscaping.
The indoor and outdoor bar area, named “Par Bar,” will be adjacent to comfortable seating for 80+ diners in an area to be known as “The Tee Room.” And the rooftop patio bar, called “Eagles Nest,” will provide fresh air, libations and music.
“We can hardly wait for this fantastic entertainment concept to open,” President and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau Janet Rodgers said. “We are convinced that the Alpharetta CVB and hospitality partners will enjoy many afternoon breaks and after-hours connections with business associates, friends and family at Fairway Social.”
Construction of the sports-eatery megacenter will begin in May.
