North Fulton families can immerse themselves among among hundreds of butterflies through the month of July at Chattahoochee Nature Center's Butterfly Encounter.
Returning for its sixth summer, this large, enclosed greenhouse features hundreds of butterflies flitting around the native plants they love to eat. It's easy to get up close to the butterflies, and families even have a chance to feed them using a nectar stick.
Each of the species in the encounter is native to Georgia, so guests are sure to walk away more familiar with Georgia's local species and butterfly biology. Visitors are encouraged to bring their camera to create their own keepsakes.
The popular Monarch butterfly is just one of the colorful species you will find in the Butterfly Encounter. This butterfly is the only one known to migrate, each year flying from northern America down to Mexico. Like other pollinators, like bees, butterflies have an important role to play in the ecosystem. Visitors can earn all about pollinators when visiting the center's exhibit.
Guest will also have the chance to purchase nectar and host plants to start their own butterfly garden or attract butterflies to an existing garden.
The Butterfly Encounter outdoor exhibit is open daily until July 31, and is included with general admission to CNC and free to CNC members. For more information, visit www.chattnaturecenter.org.
