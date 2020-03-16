The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging everyone to practice social distancing to avoid spreading the coronavirus. According to the CDC, the virus can be spread by close contact within 6 feet and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
With that in mind, we have compiled a list of engaging activities to do while following the CDC's recommendation of social distancing.
Enroll in a free Ivy League course.
Brown, Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale and Columbia universities and the University of Pennsylvania are some of the most elite and highly selective universities. All eight schools are offering around 500 courses to take online for completely free. Courses range in topics from cryptocurrency and data science to ancient Egypt and an entire class on Shakespeare's "Hamlet." Explore the hundreds on course options at https://www.classcentral.com/.
Explore world famous museums and monuments right from your couch.
Thanks to Google Arts and Culture, you can now walk the halls of Versailles, stroll through the Metropolitan Museum of Art, visit international monuments including the Eiffel Tower and even wander through the exhibits at the Smithsonian. Google Arts and Culture gives users the chance to visit and explores history, art and culture from every corner of the world. Visit https://artsandculture.google.com/partner?hl=en&tab=pop to start exploring.
Visit the Georgia Aquarium — virtually.
The Georgia Aquarium holds more than 10 million gallons of water and around 100,000 animals. While the aquarium announced a two-week closure, marine enthusiasts can still visit the exhibits through their live webcams. Each live stream includes fun facts about the exhibit and photos of the plants and animals living there. To hang out with the thousands of animals, visit https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/webcam/beluga-whale-webcam/.
Read, color and watch movies for free.
The website Open Culture has thousands of free coloring sheets, audio books, eBooks and movies available for download. Curl up on the couch and read classics like "Pride & Prejudice" and "Peter Pan." Open Culture also has 200 free children's education materials (grades K-12), including videos, test prep materials and more. Visit http://www.openculture.com/ for your materials.
Catch up on chores.
Now is the perfect time to catch up on laundry and cleaning. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the CDC recommends cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. Not only will cleaning keep you busy, but it will also keep you and your family safe. For more information on protecting yourself from the virus, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention.html.
