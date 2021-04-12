North Fulton and Cherokee fire and rescue crews worked through the night to extinguish a fire at the Chadwick Landfill April 7.
The Milton Fire Department responded to a fire around 10:15 April 7 at the Chadwick Landfill in Roswell. Roswell, Alpharetta and Cherokee County Fire and Rescue crews responded to help battle the fire as well. Cherokee was able to bring in a with a water tender since there is no hydrant on the property.
Crews worked through the night and early morning to contain the fire until the landfill management company could get heavy equipment on scene to cover the fire with sand and dirt to smother it.
Milton's Deputy Fire Chief Matt Marietta said they have not been able to determine what sparked the fire.
"Unfortunately, with all the construction debris and open space a facility like that has for air to travel within the landfill, it would be very difficult to determine an origin, much less a cause for this fire," Marietta said. "It may be deep within the pile and there are likely a lot of things that can burn in that landfill."
Marietta said the Milton Fire Department has responded to around three to four fires at the Chadwick landfill since the department's founding. Run by Waste Management, Chadwick Landfill primarily accepts construction and demolition materials, such as lumber and molding.
Because the landfill is open, prevention revolves around making sure the site is covered as soon as possible to prevent the fire from spreading.
"On this type of event our biggest concern is to ensure that the embers don’t get outside of the surrounding dirt containment and spread beyond the confines of the active dump area as well as to ensure that the company has its resources in motion to deal with it fully," Marietta said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.