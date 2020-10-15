Milton restaurants will come together to showcase the city’s enticing culinary scene for Milton Restaurant Week.
During the inaugural eight-day event from Nov. 6 to 14, restaurants will offer special meals, featured menu items and/or discounted prices. Restaurants such as Delightful Donuts, Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, Milton's Cuisine and Cocktails and Peace Love and Pizza will be participating. For a full list of participating establishments, check Milton Restaurant Week’s website at miltonrestaurantweek.com.
“Milton Restaurant Week is a terrific way to support our restauranteurs in our own backyard and enjoy some great food, atmosphere and service at the same time,” Milton Restaurant Week founder Don Rountree said. “We are excited to share with our residents and neighbors what many of us already know: Milton has some of North Fulton’s finest restaurants.”
The mission of Milton Restaurant Week is to promote the city’s excellent and expanding restaurant scene by giving restaurant-goers unique culinary experiences featuring great food, fellowship and spirits. The city of Milton, Crabapple Market and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce strongly support this inaugural initiative.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, MRW launched its website and social media tools to give restaurants opportunities to communicate their offerings and how they are serving our community. Restaurants in Milton that have not already signed on to participate may still do so at www.miltonrestaurantweek.com/register.
Sarah LaDart, the City of Milton’s Economic Development manager, sees this as a win-win for the local restaurant community and patrons who take advantage of their specials.
“MRW is a wonderful way to highlight the outstanding food, spirits and service that we have here in Milton,” LaDart said. “We’re also eager to bolster support for our restauranteurs who have endured such challenging times in recent months.”
For more information on Milton restaurant offerings, visit the website at miltonrestaurantweek.com and follow @MiltonRestaurantWeek.
