Soil collected from lynching sites across Fulton County will be on display during a special exhibit and discussion for the Roswell Roots Festival.
Roswell's Mack Brown Historic Marker Committee, in partnership with Fulton County Remembrance Coalition, presents a discussion and display of "Stories from the Soil," a collection of soil collected from lynching sites across the region, including Roswell.
Thirty-five jars of soil tell the story of the 35 documented victims of racial terror in Fulton County between 1889 and 1936. Out of the southern states, Georgia had the second highest number of lynchings between 1877 and 1950, with 594 reported lynchings. According to the Equal Justice Initiative, Mississippi had 654 reported lynchings.
"It is important that we all have a better understanding of the magnitude of these horrors," committee member Mike Harris said. "We must all understand that after the atrocities of slavery, for 100 years black men, women and children were brutally murdered often in public in front of and with the aid of "good law abiding citizens, clergy and lawmen."
Harris and other committee members are working to install the Historic Marker near the site where lynching victim Mack Henry Brown's body was discovered near the Roswell Mill. His hands were handcuffed and his feet bound. To this day, it is unknown where exactly Brown was killed.
"I believe that without open and frank discussions of these atrocities we are destined to have them repeated in one form or another," Harris said. "We hope that the Marker and programming (mostly conversations) that this Memorial will spawn will help our entire community to grow in understanding and compassion."
The event will also screen the documentary "True Justice" which was the precursor to the film "Just Mercy," starring Michael Jordan and Jamie Foxx which was released last month.
Stories from the Soil is possible due to the work of the Equal Justice Initiative and the Peace and Justice Memorial in Montgomery. The Equal Justice Initiative provides legal assistance "to innocent death row prisoners, confront abuse of the incarcerated and the mentally ill, and aid children prosecuted as adults."
EIJ's most active campaigns is the Community Remembrance Project, where Stories from the Soil was born. The campaign works to recognize and remember the victims of lynchings throughout the country.
The exhibit will be at the Roswell Public Library at 115 Norcross Street Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. The exhibit is on permanent display at the Auburn Avenue Research Library in downtown Atlanta, GA, at 101 Auburn Avenue.
