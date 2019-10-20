Through a partnership with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Fulton County Schools and Georgia PTA, a free conference, Raising Resilient Kids - A Community Symposium 2019, will be held on Nov. 2 at Centennial High School.
The community is invited to a day of workshops, discussions and seminars “designed to help support families in their desire to raise successful, resilient and healthy people,” a news release said.
A continental breakfast and lunch will be served to attendees. The event is sponsored by Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Fulton County Schools, Georgia PTA, Newport Academy, Summit Counseling, Krieger Health Solutions and more.
Attendees will hear a firsthand account from a teen about his struggle with addiction and his path to recovery. A mental health expert will also speak about the process of getting one’s life back after addiction.
Area experts will be in attendance to cover topics in the workshops including: alcohol; drug abuse; vaping; signs of depression; suicide awareness; anxiety; bullying; recognizing your child needs help; managing social media; positive parenting techniques & skills; helping the special needs child; study habits; looking beyond test scores; goal setting; college application process; alternative career paths; financial literacy, and more.
The symposium will take place Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Centennial High School is at 9310 Scott Road, Roswell.
Pre-registration for the event is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com and search Raising Resilient Kids to reserve a spot.
