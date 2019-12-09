The award-winning Roswell Garden Club sponsored a blog-post writing competition which was open to all high school students. Three students from Roswell High School took top honors in the competition: first place went to Emma Guglielmo, second place went to Ana Clara Ferreira and third place went to Ava Weinreb. The winners received cash prizes, and their entries will be posted on the Roswell Garden Club’s website: roswellgardenclub.com.
The prompt for the blog posts was inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thernberg's speech to the UN and the National Garden Club, Inc.'s Conservation Pledge "…to protect and conserve the natural resources of the planet earth and promise to promote education so we may become caretakers of our air, water, forest, land, and wildlife."
Students were asked to write a blog post exploring how the citizens of Roswell can become better stewards of the environment and our natural resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.