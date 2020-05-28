Jostens, the leading producer of yearbooks and student-created content, announced that King’s Ridge Christian School’s yearbook program has been named a Jostens 2020 National Yearbook Program of Excellence for its engaging, inclusive content.
The National Yearbook Program of Excellence “recognizes yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st-century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies literacy,” according to a news release.
The award-winning yearbook program was led by editors Olivia Penkoski, Lillian Arnold and Megan Newall. The yearbook staff consisted of Ansley D’Meza, Emma Decker, Sydney Dorsett, Estelle Johnsen, Reese Kolkana, Olivia Melnikoff, Katie Mongelli, Brooke Partridge, Emma Schiltz, Bonnie Strain and Eden Williams, under the direction of Stacy Volz, yearbook adviser.
“I am incredibly proud of these young ladies and our three fantastic editors. In late September, the staff decided to reorganize the yearbook so that the layout reflected our school’s desire to be ‘ONE.’ This move required them to scrap months of work, but the team wanted to produce an edition that would be an expression of our school’s unity. They met every deadline and exceeded my expectations every step of the way,” Volz said in a statement.
Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence Awards are presented twice a year, in spring and fall based on the yearbook’s arrival date at the school.
The award was presented to the King’s Ridge Christian yearbook program for achieving the defined criteria in each of the three following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.
“Especially this spring, Jostens is proud to recognize those individuals who have acted as wonderful stewards by creating an exceptional yearbook for their school and community,” Tammy Whitaker, Jostens VP and COO of Yearbook Division, said in a statement. “These schools did an exceptional job on multiple levels, despite the challenges presented by Spring 2020. Yearbooks are a critical part of capturing and telling a school’s story, and Jostens is dedicated to supporting yearbook staff members as they do their important work.”
