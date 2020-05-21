King’s Ridge Christian School has selected Dr. Edward Spurka as its new head of secondary education beginning the 2020-2021 school year.
As a member of the leadership team, Spurka will provide strategic direction and implement systemic enhancements in the curriculum, instruction, assessment, and other school initiatives for fifth through 12th grade.
Spurka was unanimously chosen from a national pool of candidates. He joins King’s Ridge with more than 25 years of experience and dynamic leadership in delivering excellence in academics.
Most recently he served as the Head of School for Pinecrest Academy.
Spurka began his career in education in Pennsylvania in 1992. He earned two degrees from West Chester University, including one in Special Education. Spurka moved to Georgia in 1995 to teach at South Forsyth High School and later taught at Milton High School where he was promoted into school administration.
Spurka spent one year as an assistant principal at Brookwood High School in Gwinnett County and returned to Fulton County in 2001 as an assistant principal at Roswell High School.
After two years at Roswell and earning his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Georgia, Spurka was named principal. He served in that capacity for eight years before becoming the founding principal of Cambridge High School, overseeing nearly 2,000 students per year, in 2012.
Spurka is a four-time recipient of the Governor's High-Performance Principal award, and he was twice named as the Outstanding Principal of the Year by the Georgia PTA.
Spurka has recently published, “The 15 ‘Principals’ of Parenting,” which is listed on Amazon.
