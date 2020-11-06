While adults were voting in the Nov. 3 general election, preschool and kindergarten students at Primrose School of Alpharetta East were voicing their own opinions at the ballot box.
To learn "about the importance of civic involvement and citizenship in a real-life way," students voted for presidential Primrose Friend mascot.
The race came down to Mia the Mouse, whose platform is based on good citizenship, and Percy the Rooster, who ran on a platform based on courage.
“At Primrose, we believe who children become is as important as what they know,” Kim Musso, owner of Primrose School of Alpharetta East, said in a statement. “Lessons like today’s vote between Percy or Mia show students they can impact their classroom community, which lays the foundation for a lifelong understanding of the importance of being a good citizen and playing an active role in civic responsibility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.