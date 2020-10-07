Fulton County Schools hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 25 to christen the new playscape and field space at Alpharetta Elementary School.
The district partnered with the city of Alpharetta on the project.
“Throughout the two-year planning process of the intergovernmental agreement, the school and city created a 10-year partnership to establish a mutually beneficial recreational area,” Anne Hampson Boatwright, a district spokeswoman, said. “Students will enjoy the play area during school hours, and when school is not in session, the space is available to the local community to function as a city park.”
The playground is located in front of the school and sits near a blacktop with lines for various games and four basketball hoops and a surrounding field space.
