Ed Roland of Collective Soul will perform at The Historic Roswell Cottage Feb. 27, as the first event in Roswell Art Fund's Pop-Up Performance Series.
Renowned for his passionate vocals, Roland is best known as the frontman and principal songwriter of platinum selling rock band Collective Soul. With seven #1 hits under his belt, Roland stays busy. The producer and two-time Georgia Music Hall of Fame inductee is also a father, an avid golfer, a guitar and art collector, and supports various charities in his community.
Born during the rise of grunge and alternative rock, Collective Soul broke into mainstream popularity when they rose to international fame in 1993 with the rock anthem “Shine.” The multi-platinum quintet has been making music for two decades since then and has a catalog of #1 hits including “December,” “The World I Know,” “Heavy” and “Run.” Collective Soul helped shape and define alternative rock with lots of guitars and attitude. The band released its tenth studio album BLOOD in 2019.
Opening acts are Grit and Grace, and Francisco Vidal.
Grit and Grace is Christopher Alan Yates and Jess Williams. Born and raised in the south metro- Atlanta area, Christopher Alan Yates’ musical roots began at the feet of his father, Doyle “Red” Yates, a country guitarist and bluegrass bassist. Playing neighborhood parties, fish fries, and barbeques with his dad, Yates’ talent grew quickly. His easy, catchy rhythms borrow from and blend the eclectic genres he loves.
Francisco Vidal also hails from Atlanta. He fuses virtuosic skill and poise on guitar, with strong, memorable vocals and tireless enthusiasm for live performance. Francisco has played on more than a dozen Sixthman music cruises like The Rock Boat, Simple Man Cruise and Mayercraft Carrier, and has performed alongside national acts such as Zac Brown Band, Marshall Tucker Band, Edwin McCain, John Mayer, Sister Hazel and many other renowned artists.
Tickets benefit the Roswell Arts Fund and its mission of bringing world-class arts opportunities to Roswell and greater north metropolitan Atlanta.
The 2020 Pop-Up Performance Series presents curated performing arts experiences to engage audiences and strengthen community support for development of the new facility. Additional experiences will be “popping up” throughout Roswell in 2020.
The performance will be at The Roswell Historic Cottage at 972 Alpharetta Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $35. For tickets, visit: https://www.freshtix.com/events/raf2020-edroland.
