The city of Roswell, with the Roswell Chapter of Friends, have partnered to bring the community a blood drive May 19, 20, and 21 at East Roswell Park.
According to the Red Cross, as the coronavirus pandemic has grown, they have seen blood drive cancellations grow at an alarming rate. As of April 7, more than 15,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in some 450,000 fewer blood donations.
Donated blood is essential in the care of patients relying on lifesaving blood transfusions for surgeries, cancer treatments, car accidents and other emergencies. According to the Red Cross, there is no evidence and there are no reported cases of the coronavirus--or any respiratory virus--being transmitted by a blood transfusion.
Because the iconic blood drive vehicles cannot be used due to social distancing standards, Roswell is using its East Roswell Park gymnasium. The Red Cross has developed an operating plan that meets the guidelines for the CDC and local health officials. Every effort will be made to keep Roswell residents and staff safe while collecting the much-needed blood donations.
The blood drive will take place at the East Roswell Recreation Center Gymnasium, 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell, GA 30076, May 19–21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To sign up for the blood drive, visit redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code or the “eastroswellrec” sponsor code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.