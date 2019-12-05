Sixty new trees will be planted in East Roswell Park as part of an ongoing beautification and modernization project.
Beginning Dec. 4, Carolina Cherries and Leyland Cypresses will be planted across the street from the baseball fields. During the initial phase of the project, 24 trees will be planted.
According to council member Marcelo Zapata, when developers clear cut trees, they pay into a fun to help replace the trees. The project is using money from those funds to provide the trees for East Roswell Park.
"I've been advocating for this project for a year and I'm so excited that its become a reality for this park and for the neighbors of Roswell," Zapata said.
The trees will also help decrease the amount of light pollution nearby houses receive from the baseball fields. Zapata said Roswell is looking to modernize, update and upgrade East Roswell Park. A new water fountain may be installed between the two soccer fields on the property.
"I always believe when you want an attraction, you have to maintain it," Zapata said. "If you don't maintain on a regular basis then all of a sudden you have to (spend) a lot of money to update and upgrade the attraction."
The first 24 trees in the project will be planted by the end of the week.
