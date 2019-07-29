Fulton County has agreed on an election cost, an additional early voting location and to extend poll hours during early voting for Roswell.
"Thank you so much for your lobbying effort," Major Lori Henry said during Monday's council meeting. "We have been successful with Fulton County opening up early voting to more hours and more days."
Roswell will now have two early voting sites, including the East Roswell Library and City Hall. Fulton County originally cut the library due to cost cuts and another voting site two miles away.
In the first contract sent to Roswell from Fulton County, the total cost of the election was $650,155. The county stated that because Atlanta and Sandy Springs are not hosting elections this year, the cost will be distributed to other Fulton cities like Roswell. On June 28, the county dropped the cost to $534,932. Then, on July 15, the county dropped the cost a second time to $374,997.
Now the cost remains at $374,997 and Fulton County will cover the cost of the election. In addition to a stable cost, the county has extended voting hours to allow for more early voters. Polls will still be open 8:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 through 18, 21 through 26 and Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 from 8:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 will be the added Saturday voting time.
"I am advocate for voting, early voting has been so successful that taking away any of that opportunity...is just negligent," Henry said.
