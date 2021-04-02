The developers behind the approved sports and recreation facility, Pickle and Social, have decided to look at other sites in the city.
Pickle and Social was approved for a Conditional Use Permit at the Feb. 8 council meeting. The 15-acre venue was meant to replace the vacant Kohl’s lot off Holcomb Bridge road. City council members hoped the site would become a destination site for east Roswell.
However, developer Competitive Social Ventures released a statement saying the Kohl's site is too cost-prohibitive.
“The economics and complexity of retrofits at this location have proven to be challenging and cost-prohibitive," Jason Joseph, who led the development team said. "Nonetheless, we love the Roswell community and remain excited about future opportunities going forward. As discussed with members of City Council and the planning department, the economics of the deal were a concern from the start.”
Mayfair Street Partners and CSV said it spent significant time and resources in solving the inherent issues associated with the location but intends to move forward in securing the right location.
“Our continued commitment to our investor community has always been a rigorous, disciplined approach in the allocation of their capital resources," Joseph said. "Our projects are geared towards producing strong returns and high margins while mitigating risk and exposure typically associated with commercial development”
CSV CEO Neal Freeman explained that the site posed too many difficulties, and when they originally agreed to the site, the final cost had not yet been set. The Kohl’s ceiling height of just under 17' was at least 6’ too low for pickleball, so Freeman said they would have to raise the entire 25-year-old roof by an additional six feet.
According to Freeman, the parking lot would to be modified to accommodate the outdoor courts. Lights, fencing, music stage, greenspace, additional landscaping would also need to be added. Utility lines would need to relocated as well as driveways realigned.
Freeman also said the old Rite Aid would need to be converted into a restaurant. Additionally, CSV felt more natural light was needed, so large storefront windows would have needed to be added to the Kohl's building.
"All things we knew needed to be done, but we did not have the cost when we started the process," Freeman said. "That is what a due diligence period is for, to assess the cost of the proposed project. The sum of the above was a clear bust on cost without some financial assistance, which was not forthcoming."
Joseph added CSV is laser-focused on identifying a Pickle and Social location in Roswell and its neighboring communities in metro Atlanta.
"We love the Roswell community and hope we can find an alternative site," Freeman said.
