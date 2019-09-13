The city of Alpharetta will be partnering with the Alpharetta / Ed Isakson Family YMCA to bring a new community center to the east side of Alpharetta.
The move brings with it $2.5 million in city bond proceeds for the construction of new activity space at the YMCA campus, which is located off North Point Parkway.
The space will be constructed as an expansion of the existing YMCA facility that will add five community spaces that will be programmed by the City and YMCA and also made available for HOA meetings and other community meetings.
“The City is proud of our partnership with the YMCA, and we are excited that it will now bring much needed indoor community space that residents of neighborhoods in east Alpharetta have been lacking," Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Director Morgan Rodgers said. "That partnership will result in a facility that is much more than the City could have done on its own with only the bond proceeds earmarked for the project.”
In May 2016, voters approved a bond referendum that included $2.5 million for an Eastside Community Center / YMCA Partnership. While the total cost of construction for the project is estimated at $3.1 million, through the partnership agreement, the YMCA will be responsible for all costs in excess of $2.5 million.
Construction is expected to begin later this month, with the facility being ready for use in April 2020.
