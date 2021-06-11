Drum Corps International marches back into theaters nationwide this summer with “The DCI Celebration Countdown.”
Following a one-year hiatus, DCI and Fathom events are once again partnering to bring drum corps to the big screen. The DCI Celebration Countdown will be July 15, live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and tape-delayed 7 p.m. MT/8 p.m. PT.
This annual one-night event features sights and sounds from five of the nation’s top drum corps, including iconic DCI World Championship performances from Fort Mill, South Carolina's Carolina Crown’s "Inferno" (2015); Rosemont, Illinois' The Cavaliers’ "Propaganda" (2016), Concord, California's Blue Devils’ "Metamorph" (2017); Santa Clara, California's Santa Clara Vanguard’s "Babylon" (2018) and Canton, Ohio’s Bluecoats "The Bluecoats" (2019).
Additionally, interspersed between the performances, attendees will see live spots with broadcast hosts from the spring training site of the Bluecoats, in addition to pre-recorded up-to-the-moment rehearsal camp updates from several other groups that will appear at DCI events this August at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.
"We are proud to continue our longstanding 17-year partnership with DCI,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. “Movie theater audiences coast-to-coast always enjoy the exhilarating DCI programming, and we are pleased to present this celebration featuring a look towards the 2021 season and top performances from the past six years.”
From modest beginnings nearly a half century ago, Drum Corps International has developed into a powerful, nonprofit, global youth activity with far-reaching artistic, educational and organizational influence. Through the annual DCI Tour and DCI World Championships, Drum Corps International provides entertainment to millions through live performances and broadcast events.
As Marching Music’s Major League, DCI continues a tradition of exceptionally high-quality performance ensembles, with membership in the top corps highly sought-after and extremely competitive.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to once again set the stage for the world’s greatest marching music performers,” DCI CEO Dan Acheson said. “The ‘DCI Celebration Countdown’ will be the perfect way to launch an exciting summer of incredible performances.”
The following Fulton and DeKalb county theaters will be showing "The DCI Celebration Countdown":
- Regal Avalon 12: 3950 1st Street Alpharetta
- Regal Perimeter Pointe 1: 1155 Mount Vernon Highway Atlanta
- Regal Atlantic Station Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX & VIP: 261 19th Street NW Atlanta
- Regal Hollywood 24: N I-85 3265 NE Expressway Access Chamblee
- MT Roswell 11: 4651 Woodstock Road
For the full list of theater and to purchase tickets, visit “The DCI Celebration Countdown” www.FathomEvents.com.
