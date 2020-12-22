If you have ever wanted to walk among dinosaurs, North Point Mall is now giving you the option - all without dino DNA.
Dino Safari is a new drive through adventure is at North Point Mall until Jan. 3, 2021. The drive-thru experience features nearly 50 lifelike, animatroinc Dinosaurs in a pre-historic Pangea supercontinent setting. Simple, affordable ticket packages allow seven passengers or less in a single vehicle to enjoy the show together.
Dino Safari invites visitors to grab a prehistoric passport and discover how plate tectonics, land bridges, and volcanic activity allowed dinosaurs to disperse to all corners of the globe, giving each of today’s seven continents its own unique selection of these giant reptiles such as the mighty T. rex of North America, the gigantic amphibious Spinosaurus from Africa, and bizarre, crested Cryolophosaurus from the lush island environment of Jurassic Antarctica.
“Dino Safari will transport visitors back in time to the unrecognizable landscape of Pangea in a playful and educational way,” President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions Tom Zaller said. “I am proud of all that our team at Imagine Exhibitions has accomplished with our partners to achieve that goal.”
In addition, Dino Safari features information about geology, geography, and climatology, as well as the latest information about dinosaur biology. Guests will also be tasked with returning a dinosaur egg that guests to its nest.
This unique drive thru experience poses questions to visitors about the reign of the dinosaurs and helps them discover how dinosaurs came to live on each continent, the ways that geography and environmental changes impacted their behavior and diets, how they interacted with one another and how paleontologists determined that birds are living dinosaurs.
Dino Safari is open daily to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a limited engagement through Jan. 3, 2021. Tickets and gift certificates are available to purchase at www.DinoSafari.com. For more information call (855)DSAFARI or (855) 372-3274.
