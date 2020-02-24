Young Professionals Advisory Council presents its second Tappin’ Out Homelessness event benefiting The Drake House on March 14, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Truck & Tap in Alpharetta.
While the taps will start flowing at noon with a dollar from every pour going directly to The Drake House all day, 2 p.m. is when the event officially starts. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be live music featuring over 10 local artists, a raffle auction and wine pull. Truck and Tap will also have two food trucks, Dominic's Truck and Dine and Brain Food.
Young Professionals Advisory Council organizers expect over 1,400 people to attend throughout the day. Truck and Tap will donate one dollar for every beverage sold throughout the day.
Last year’s event raised over $12,000 for The Drake House.
Young Professionals Advisory Council works along side The Drake House and express strong interest in social issues with eagerness to contribute time and talent by becoming apart of the solution to our world’s problems.
Founded in 2005, The Drake House was created in response to the growing number of homeless women with children in north metro Atlanta. The Drake House comprehensive approach begins with providing housing, and educational tools and resources needed to become self-sufficient. Mothers have free access to clothing, food and supplies pantry, laundry facilities, computer lab and after school care for their children. Through 2019, the non profit provided 161,834 nights of private housing to 470 homeless single mothers and their 871 children.
Young Professionals Advisory Council organizers are looking for support through corporate sponsorships, wine donations and event attendees. For more information about the event, please contact Marjorie Edenfield, YPAC Member, at 770-530-5463 or ypac@thedrakehouse.org.
