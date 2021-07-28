A fire significantly damaged an apartment building in the Deerfield section of Milton on Tuesday evening, displacing dozens of residents.
While Milton's Fire Marshal is still investigating to determine an official cause, preliminary evidence suggests a natural one, specifically a lightning strike. The fire broke immediately after a strong thunderstorm rolled through the area.
Crews from the Milton Fire-Rescue Department responded shortly after 5 p.m. July 27 to reports of a fire in the 12000 building of the IMT Deerfield apartments on Deer Trail. They were soon joined by the Alpharetta Fire Department, Forsyth County Fire Department and Roswell Department.
All residents of the three-story building — 49 people, according to the Red Cross — got out safely. There were no injuries either among firefighters; one who did experience a heat-related emergency was treated on scene.
On-scene crews reported a heavy fire in the structure's attic space, implying it may have originated there. Flames did go through the roof, and most of the damage was above the first floor.
The American Red Cross of Georgia arrived on-site Tuesday evening and began providing temporary housing, food, clothing and personal items to impacted residents. That organization will continue to offer those services, as well as help address health-related needs and provide emotional support, in the coming days.
The city of Milton plans to share ways that the public can support those affected on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/thecityofmiltonga/.
Tuesday's fire occurred exactly one year and one week after lightning sparked a blaze across the street in the same apartment complex. That three-alarm fire ripped through a roof and displaced about 40 residents, though no one suffered injuries.
The apartment complex is currently accepting donations that can be dropped off at their office at 13125 Morris Road between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. They are accepting toiletries, all sizes of clothing, baby items, snacks and gift cards.
School social workers are also working on determining how many students were affected and getting school supplies for each child and Cambridge High School is starting a grocery gift card drive. Grocery store gift cards can be dropped off at the high school.
