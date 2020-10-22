The Roswell Recycling Center is accepting donations of gently use blankets and towels for the Humane Society of Forsyth County.
Keep Roswell Beautiful and the Roswell Recycling Center are partnering again this year to celebrate America Recycles month. During the month of November, the Recycling Center will accept gently used blankets and towels for donation to the local Humane Society.
Blankets and towels for America Recycles month can be dropped off starting Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Roswell Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Road, in Alpharetta. Items should be clean and limited to blankets and towels. Bed sheets, pillowcases, weighted blankets and electric blankets cannot be accepted.
To kick off the month, Keep Roswell Beautiful will host a Curbside Candy Slide with its mascot, Kirby the Duck, at the Recycling Center Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kirby’s Curbside Candy Slide was designed and built of recycled materials by local Roswell students from the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology. Roswell residents dropping off any recyclables that day will be invited to receive a treat from the slide through their car window.
The Roswell Recycling Center is currently only open to Roswell residents.
Keep Roswell Beautiful is the local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and the City of Roswell’s nonprofit partner in beautification, conservation, and preservation of our environment. Learn more about KRB at www.keeproswellbeautiful.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.