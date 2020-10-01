North Point Community Church is urging the public to donate gently used and new children’s books to help underserved students of Fulton County Schools.
The community is encouraged to drop off books from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11 in collection bins located outside the church building at 4350 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta. Fulton County Schools will distribute the books to underserved children who lack ample books to read at home.
“We are excited to have the public join us in doing something immediate and tangible to help local students,” North Point Community Church senior pastor Andy Stanley said. “We learned of this need while researching the best ways to love on our local community through our annual generosity campaign called Be Rich. The book drive is just one of many ways we aim through Be Rich to serve our local communities.”
Due to the COVID-19 crisis and virtual learning, the need for books is even greater since access to school libraries is currently limited.
“The work of education is too complex to do in isolation,” FCSS chief academic officer Clifford Jones said. “Working together with our faith partners, allows us to provide and do more for our students and families. Be Rich is a prime example of a partnership that is aligned to our district strategic plan which will positively impact our students.”
Be Rich started in 2007 at North Point Community Church and has evolved into a global generosity movement supporting exceptional nonprofits that are addressing needs like homelessness, near homelessness, and children at risk. In the past 13 years, Be Rich has resulted in the support of more than 600 nonprofits, more than $51 million donated to local and global causes, and more than 466,000 service hours spent serving local nonprofits.
This year, Be Rich is involving more than 113,000 people from 66 churches located in 21 states and six countries, including these Atlanta-area churches: North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Browns Bridge Church in Cumming, Buckhead Church in Buckhead, Decatur City Church in Decatur, Gwinnett Church in Hamilton Mill and Sugar Hill, Woodstock City Church in Woodstock, and East Cobb Church in Marietta.
North Point Community Church is also accepting new books. For the church's book wish list, visit www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1DWKMGU16YMK7?ref_=wl_share.
