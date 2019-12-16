The city of Roswell will officially rename Dobbs Drive to Frank Lewis Drive in honor of the late Reverend Dr. Frank Lewis.
Reverend Dr. Frank Lewis was the pastor of Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Roswell, GA from the spring of 1983 until his untimely death on Aug. 5, 2014. During his tenure, Lewis was a pillar in the Roswell community with his Christian Ministry and philanthropic contributions.
For over a quarter of a century he championed the campaign for generating funding which supported multiple churches, medical clinics, missionaries and a variety of other missional needs including Haiti, South Korea, Nova Scotia, Canada and numerous multicultural outreaches in the Roswell area.
Lewis' wife, Mamie Lewis spoke through tears about her late husband to council after they voted to rename the road. Mamie Lewis said that he gave so much to Roswell that many people "referred to him as all of our pastor."
"He was a man a great humility," Mamie Lewis said. "He was a man of great integrity. Everyone who knew him had a story about their relationship with Frank Lewis."
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
