Virginia-based Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and Georgia-based S.J. Collins Enterprises have closed on the land purchase of the Southern Skillet property.
The 4.28-acre site was purchased from Downtown Development Authority of the city of Roswell and is the future site of lifestyle community Southern Post.
“Southern Post will become part of our high-profile portfolio of exciting mixed-use properties that will transform the current site into a gathering place for people to live, work and play,” president and CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties Louis Haddad said. “This partnership will give residents a new go-to destination in the heart of the city to shop, dine, live and work. We look forward to expanding into this market and plan to break ground in the first quarter of 2020.”
Southern Post will offer 40,000 square feet of retail space, 90,000 square feet of loft style, open-concept office space, 128 luxury apartments and an exclusive offering of 10 high-end townhomes with garages.
Once considered a hometown favorite for country cooking, the Southern Skillet closed in January 2011. In 2016, the Roswell Downtown Development Authority began managing the city-owned property and looking for a developer.
“We look forward to honoring the history of Roswell community with a new, modern design that is both a tribute to the site’s past but also emerges as a lifestyle destination for the future,” partner at S.J. Collins Enterprises Jeff Garrison said. “We envision Southern Post will provide a much-needed, high-energy atmosphere to this ideal location for the residents of Roswell.”
The developers are putting an emphasis on ease of access and walkability throughout the property. Retail and office space is now available for lease.
For more information on office leasing, contact Preston Manning with Cushman Wakefield at 404-682-3423 and contact Justin Latone with S.J. Collins Enterprises at 404-788-0679 for retail leasing.
