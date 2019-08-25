A new curly hair salon, CurlEnvy, is opening in downtown Roswell this September.
Owners and DevaCurl stylists James and Shawn Bailey will be opening their salon Sept. 4, at 590 Mimosa Blvd Suite 50. The nearly 3,000 square foot space is complete with numerous styling, shampoo and steam stations for clients. Both James and Shawn are Deva certified and have been in hair salons their entire lives. James Bailey first began working with curly hair in 2012, where he began working at the curly salon Curltopia until 2017. Bailey decided to open his own curly salon in Sandy Springs, where he has been since.
"(Roswell) is a great neighborhood for clients to come and enjoy," Bailey said. "I think the people in this community are beautiful souls...it's a really tight-knit community but they're so welcoming and happy. I love to bring new clientele here to support the local businesses as well."
Bailey and his salon welcome clients from all over, including Vermont, California, Alabama and even a client from Denmark.
Bailey and his team of stylists are all Deva Certified, meaning they have undergone hours of training with the best curly hair stylists on cutting and styling curly hair. Zee Stroud and Jenn Tucker are two of the other Deva certified stylists on Bailey's team. Cutting curly hair takes time, and Bailey says that new clients especially need to be aware of this.
CurlEnvy Salon make sure to understand the curl patterns, shrinkage and how each curl grows on each client. Bailey says they take into account density and how products work in hair, and that clients can expect a customized cut specifically for their curl type.
"It's not like a regular salon where you come in get shampooed, get it cut and a blow out...we take our time with our clients, especially because with curls, it's very methodical," Bailey said. "You have to take into account shrinkage, their different curl patterns."
CurlEnvy provides Deva Cuts, where each individual curl is cut while dry. After a client's hair is cut, it is washed and styled with curl-friendly products. Clients can also opt to get a steam hydration and no poo transformation, which helps clients move away from using damaging shampoos that can cause frizz and breakage.
"Growing up you're told that your hair is unkempt — it's too big, it's too frizzy, it's ugly, you should straighten it, you should have it more professional," Bailey said. "So being able to make people feel good about their own hair that they were told is ugly their whole life, it's amazing. I think it's really rewarding teaching people how to take care of their own curls and embracing them and wearing them, and that is beautiful."
Clients should come to their appointment with freshly washed and styled hair so Bailey and his team can see how the hair naturally lays. A new client cut with a steam hydration is $100, and a new client cut without a hydration is $90. CurlEnvy opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday though Friday, and accepts its last client at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the salon is open from 8 a.m. until around 4 p.m., and from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, visit https://curlenvysalon.com/ or follow CurlEnvy on Instagram at @curlenvysalon.
