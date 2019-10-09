City Gate Brewing will host a cornhole tournament to benefit Atlanta Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 21.
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Atlanta and surrounding area residents to their Atlanta Walk to End Alzheimer’s “Cornhole for Alz” at City Gate Brewing. Residents can sign up as a team or individual. Tickets to compete in the tournament are available at the Cornhole for Alz Eventbrite page.
Gate City Brewing and Ceviche Taqueria Roswell will be donating $1 for every beer and taco sold the evening of the event. In addition, the event will hold a raffle and silent auction including sports memorabilia, concert and sporting event tickets. All proceeds from tournament, food and beer sales, raffle and silent auction benefit the Atlanta Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteer event committee will be on hand to answer any questions and discuss volunteer opportunities including joining the 2020 Walk volunteer committee.
More than 3,000 Atlanta area residents joined the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, on Sept. 28 at the Battery at SunTrust Park. The Atlanta Walk raised over $600,000. Donations will be accepted to the Atlanta Walk to End Alzheimer’s until Dec. 31 at georgiawalk.org.
