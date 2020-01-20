In honor of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA hosted its sixth annual MLK Family Service Project on Sunday, Jan. 19.
More than 375 volunteers packed 3,800 lunches to be delivered to MUST Ministries for distribution to those in need.
Since 2015, the Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA has organized the service project, in partnership with MUST Ministries, to bring hundreds of community members together in a joint effort to feed the homeless.
♦
Special Photos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.