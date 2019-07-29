Together Roswell held a community event at Gate City Brewing Company where they sought input from residents on the future of Roswell.
The July 25 meeting, which was sponsored by Gate City Brewing Company, Positively Roswell, Roswell NEXT, Roswell Attorney Project, Roswell Rotary Club and Historic Roswell Business Association boasted 500 attendees.
Together Roswell was able to get feedback from 300 attendees. Their goal is to aid the city in developing its first-ever citywide strategic plan.
Other organizations in attendance included Children's Development Academy, Chattahoochee Nature Center, HomeStretch, Friends of the Roswell Parks, Friends of Bulloch Hall, Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens, The Drake House, Roswell Woman's Club, Historic Roswell Kiwanis, STAR House, Roswell Wine Festival, Roswell Arts Fund, Sunshine on a Ranney Day, Historic Roswell Beautification Project, North Fulton Community Charities, Computer Museum of America and Roswell Historical Society.
Those who were unable to attend the event can give feedback at www.togetherroswell.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.