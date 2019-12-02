Residents will have the chance to play with Dasher, Dancer and Prancer this holiday season when the reindeer come visit the Chattahoochee Nature Center for the Enchanted Woodland Trails Exhibit.
The Enchanted Woodland Trails exhibit runs Dec. 15 to Feb. 29 from 2 to 6 p.m., with the reindeer visiting from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors can enjoy a host of holiday-themed programs.
The family fun day activities include reindeer games, story time, winter crafts, face painting and hot cocoa around a campfire with Camp Kingfisher.
Guests can bring their own food to enjoy at any of the various picnic tables or meadows on site. Likewise, they can also purchase food from local food trucks that will be at the event.
Enchanted Woodland Wonders also marks the grand opening of the Enchanted Woodland Trails special exhibit.
More than two dozen fairy houses and gnome homes line the forest trails at the Chattahoochee Nature Center, and visitors are invited to explore the grounds and see how many houses they can find.
Visiting with the reindeer is included in general admission and the event is free for Chattahoochee Nature Center members.
General admission is $10 for adults and $7 for seniors 65 years and older and students from ages 13 to 18.
Tickets for children ages 3 to 12 are $6 and children ages 2 and under are free.
