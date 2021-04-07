Fetch Park is set to open its Alpharetta location this summer. The BARk (bar and dog park) concept plans to open in mid to late June and has already begun construction.
Fetch Park features an off-leash greenspace for pups to play as well as offering coffee, beer, wine and spirits for humans.
The Alpharetta location will be the first Fetch location to roll out their phase 2 to include a shipping container bar, food truck lane, on-leash dog friendly patio and two beach volleyball courts to fully immerse guests in Fetch’s park atmosphere.
The park — which is set to open at 11440 Maxwell Road, next door to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre — will be similar in look and feel to Fetch’s flagship location in Old Fourth Ward, featuring greenspace covered in durable, mud-free field turf, cooling stations, a bath area, shaded seating, Wi-Fi and multiple Ultra Bright Outdoor Televisions.
The BARk will feature a vintage Airstream equipped with a selection of beer, wine and spirits, as well as a complete coffee selection filled with exclusive blends.
A nod to founder — and former college baseball player — Stephen Ochs’ baseball past, the design of the park will mimic the original location and resemble an old-school minor-league baseball field with murals, concessions at the airstream, fences enclosing the space and illuminated signage.
Like the original location, Fetch Park will employ attendants called “Bark Rangers” to ensure the safety of all dogs and guests and maintain the BARk grounds.
“Fetch Park has been such a homerun for us at our Old Fourth Ward location and we are excited to expand so even more people and pets can enjoy this unique experience,” Ochs said in a statement. “Alpharetta was an obvious choice for us with all the energy and growth the city has going on right now. Dog lovers in the North Fulton area will soon have the Fetch Park concept they love so much but closer to home.”
Fetch is free for humans to enter and enjoy with a membership system for dogs.
Entrance to the park for pups ranges from a daily $10 option to monthly and annual memberships with a similar pricing structure to the Old Fourth Ward location. Members will be able to enjoy all Fetch locations under their membership dues.
All dogs are required to have up-to-date vaccinations on file (DHLPP, Bordetella, and Rabies) and be spayed or neutered if 8 months of age or older to enter the property. Find more information about Fetch Park and their entry requirements at www.fetchpark.com. You can find Fetch Park on Facebook at @FetchParkAtl and on Instagram at @fetchpark.
