Sunshine on a Ranney Day, a local nonprofit that does home makeovers for kids with long-term illnesses, revealed its 100th Home Makeover on Aug. 3 for Bennett and Lacey Key.
The 100th makeover home is in the nonprofit's hometown of Roswell.
Siblings Bennett and Lacey were both born with a very rare genetic disorder called Joubert Syndrome. On average the family attends seven therapy appointments and two doctor’s appointments each week, according to a news release from the organization.
Sunshine on a Ranney Day renovated a basement room to give the siblings an in-home therapy room so they can work daily on their physical needs and also added a chair lift to help them get down to the new therapy room in the basement.
Finlistics Solutions contributed $15,000 match to Sunshine on a Ranney Day's social media fundraising platform which allowed the organization to raise over $30,000 toward this renovation.
Other makeover sponsors include Real Floors, Mohawk, Reliable Heating & Air, Eclipse Brand Builders, Rooms to Go, Signorama and Echols Glass.
