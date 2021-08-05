North Fulton Community Charities’ annual Back to School program distributed backpacks filled with school supplies to over 1,800 students in grades K-12 this year.
The Back to School program serves local families in need and helps to alleviate the financial burden from these seasonal purchases.
“This program provided opportunities for our entire community to work together to thrive in support of so many students,” said Executive Director Holly York.
“This is just one of the many ways we support our families, in addition to providing food, clothing, and education classes. For a family with two school-aged children, getting backpacks could free up an additional $200 that can be used to pay for rent and utilities. We are in awe of the incredible outpouring of backpacks, supplies and financial donations received. We were also able to partner with Fulton County Schools, Foster Care Support Foundation, STAR House Foundation and Amana Academy to provide backpacks and school supplies to students and teachers in our community.”
Triton Claim Management, LLC was the Supporting Sponsor; Celia Sandoval, State Farm Agent and DataScan were Friend Sponsors, and Elkins Pointe Middle School donated space for the program.
“The NFCC Back to School program is changing the lives of our young people. The program plays a pivotal role in ensuring our students have the necessary resources to be prepared for the coming school year,” said Damian Bounds, Principal of Elkins Pointe Middle School and NFCC Board member.
NFCC will soon be kicking off their remaining community engagement programs to include Warm Coat Drive (Nov. 5 through 7); Thanksgiving Food Program (Nov. 19 through 21), Holiday Baskets for Seniors and Santa Shop (Dec. 16 through 19).
More information about how to support these programs will be available soon at www.nfcchelp.org.
North Fulton Community Charities is the primary human services organization for residents in north Fulton in the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell.
